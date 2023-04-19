Howell County deputies arrest mother accused in infant’s death

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Howell County deputies arrested a mother accused of neglect resulting in the death of her infant in February.

Shelby Starr faces child abuse and neglect resulting in a child’s death charge.

Investigators say Starr kept her infant in a playpen in a closet approximately nine feet by four feet. They say she kept a 1,500 watts space heater in the closet because of an issue with the heating inside the home. Investigators say she did not check on the baby for nearly 12 hours. Emergency crews tried to save the baby but could not. Investigators say the firefighters even remarked about how hot the closet was, even with the door open.

Medical personnel says the child from hyperthermia and dehydration due to the tight space and heat.

