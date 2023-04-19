Judge sentences ex-executive director of CASA in Harrison, Ark., in theft case

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A judge sentenced the former executive director of CASA in Harrison to ten years in prison for theft and forgery. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, which assists children.

Katie Rylee pleaded guilty to theft and forgery charges. Investigators said she stole more than $40,000 of CASA funding between April 2017 and July 2022. Investigators say Rylee transferred funds out of CASA for personal purchases, from shopping expenses to restaurants to hotels.

Investigators say she later gave back $7,000 to the organization.

CASA receives funding from fines and penalties the courts order offenders to pay.

