Man charged after stealing Greene County woman’s car at knifepoint in her own garage

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged a man accused of stealing a woman’s vehicle at knifepoint in northern Greene County.

Daryll Carter is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. A judge ordered him jailed without bond.

The victim said the man stole her car at 5:30 p.m. on April 14. Kristi Blankenship said she was getting groceries from her car in her garage. After a brief chase with police, investigators say Carter crashed her car hours after stealing it in southern Greene County.

Blankenship said she is left without a car and commutes more than 40 minutes.

“He just said, You better give me them keys now,” said Blankenship. “Then, like, pointed the knife at me and started coming at me.”

She said it happened in an instant.

”It just happened in a second,” said Blankenship. “I mean, I saw a shadow coming up my driveway.”

Blankenship said she saw Carter walking around her neighborhood in Northern Greene County. But she never thought someone would do this in broad daylight.

”Finally found the keys and gave them to him, and then he started demanding money,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship says the crash totaled the car. The car also had garbage in it.

Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said this act doesn’t normally happen in a neighborhood.

”You would normally see something like this in like a gas station or something like this in someone’s residence,” said Deputy Rippee. “It’s a little bit uncommon, just because it was almost the right place at the right time.”

Blankenship is a teacher in Greenfield. She said she now has no way to get herself to her job.

”I just am trying to get over the trauma,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship said none of her neighbors were outside when it happened. She said Carter even demanded she comes with her. She did not comply. Deputy Rippee said this crime was no fault of her own.

”This was obviously a hiccup and what her normal routine was, and it caught her off guard,” said Deputy Rippee. “She obviously had her back turned and had no clue that he was even approaching her.”

Blankenship said she lives in a nice neighborhood but is now fearful.

”Hate to feel like I have to do this in my own house no matter where I live, but enter the garage and shut the door before you get out of the car,” said Blankenship.

