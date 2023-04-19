Maries County deputies arrest man wanted for shooting tow truck driver

VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - Maries County deputies arrested a man from Dixon, Mo., accused of shooting a tow truck driver trying to repossess a vehicle.

Ronnie Lawson faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies arrested him at a business on Saturday following the incident. Investigators say they recovered the gun used in the shooting at the scene.

Authorities have not released the condition of the tow truck driver.

Lawson is a convicted felon.

