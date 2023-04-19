Maries County deputies arrest man wanted for shooting tow truck driver

Ronnie Lawson faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of...
Ronnie Lawson faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - Maries County deputies arrested a man from Dixon, Mo., accused of shooting a tow truck driver trying to repossess a vehicle.

Ronnie Lawson faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies arrested him at a business on Saturday following the incident. Investigators say they recovered the gun used in the shooting at the scene.

Authorities have not released the condition of the tow truck driver.

Lawson is a convicted felon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near mile...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Police investigating a murder-suicide involving mother and son at Springfield, Mo., home
Calhoun Shooting
Police identify a teenager killed by gunfire in Springfield, Mo.
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say

Latest News

On Your Side: Phone scam targets Springfield City Utilities customers
A weekly look at what is going around medical clinics across the Ozarks.
What’s Going Around: Youth sport injuries
A local physician is recommending parents add variety to their child's sports schedule to avoid...
What's Going Around: Youth sport injuries
Even with some clouds, highs temperatures will soar to around 80° for the last time for at...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more warm day, and then...