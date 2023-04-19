MoDOT marks Work Zone Awareness Week; asks drivers to be safe around road workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to pay extra attention to road workers while out and about.

They’re marking Work Zone Awareness Week, encouraging drivers to be safe around road workers.

“So we’re recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week this week, and we’re asking motorists to really pay attention. We’ve got a lot of work zones kicking off across the state,” said MoDOT District Engineer Stacy Reese.

MoDOT expects a record number of road work zones across Missouri this spring and summer. They’ve been allocated a record-breaking $1.8 billion dedicated to bridge and road work for 2023.

“This is prime time that we’re gearing up with all of our work zones. We’ve got the largest construction program that we’ve been doing, so you will start seeing a lot more construction work zones on our roadways across the state,” said Reese.

Reese wants to remind people to be safe around workers, as 15 road workers died in 2022 from car-versus-worker accidents.

“It’s really important that we pay attention as we’re going through the work zones,” said Reese. “Everybody that’s out there working and even the ones that are driving, that could be, you know, a son, a daughter, a brother, sister, mother, father. They’re all people out there, and we want everyone to go home safe at night.”

MoDOT officials are encouraging people to buckle up and put their phones down and sharing other tips for keeping workers safe on the road.

“So when you’re driving through a work zone, definitely be paying attention, read the signs, slow down, make sure your phone’s down, don’t be driving distracted,” said Reese. “You know, have patience. Don’t follow the person in front of you too close because you never know when they might have to hit their breaks.”

For more information on projects MoDOT is working on, you can visit here. Road Work Awareness Week runs through April 21.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

