MoDOT marks Work Zone Awareness Week; asks drivers to be safe around road workers

MoDOT recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week
MoDOT recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to pay extra attention to road workers while out and about.

They’re marking Work Zone Awareness Week, encouraging drivers to be safe around road workers.

“So we’re recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week this week, and we’re asking motorists to really pay attention. We’ve got a lot of work zones kicking off across the state,” said MoDOT District Engineer Stacy Reese.

MoDOT expects a record number of road work zones across Missouri this spring and summer. They’ve been allocated a record-breaking $1.8 billion dedicated to bridge and road work for 2023.

“This is prime time that we’re gearing up with all of our work zones. We’ve got the largest construction program that we’ve been doing, so you will start seeing a lot more construction work zones on our roadways across the state,” said Reese.

Reese wants to remind people to be safe around workers, as 15 road workers died in 2022 from car-versus-worker accidents.

“It’s really important that we pay attention as we’re going through the work zones,” said Reese. “Everybody that’s out there working and even the ones that are driving, that could be, you know, a son, a daughter, a brother, sister, mother, father. They’re all people out there, and we want everyone to go home safe at night.”

MoDOT officials are encouraging people to buckle up and put their phones down and sharing other tips for keeping workers safe on the road.

“So when you’re driving through a work zone, definitely be paying attention, read the signs, slow down, make sure your phone’s down, don’t be driving distracted,” said Reese. “You know, have patience. Don’t follow the person in front of you too close because you never know when they might have to hit their breaks.”

For more information on projects MoDOT is working on, you can visit here. Road Work Awareness Week runs through April 21.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near mile...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Police investigating a murder-suicide involving mother and son at Springfield, Mo., home
Calhoun Shooting
Police identify a teenager killed by gunfire in Springfield, Mo.
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say

Latest News

Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares his secret behind planting lettuce.
Garden Spot: Let us talk about lettuce
Garden Spot: Let us talk about lettuce
Judge sentences ex-executive director of CASA in Harrison, Ark., in theft case
Severe storms Thursday possible