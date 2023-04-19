Piedmont, Mo. celebrates 50 years since reported UFO event

Close Encounters of the Piedmont Kind is underway now through this weekend.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Close Encounters of the Piedmont Kind is underway.

The Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Missouri Mutual UFO Network partnered to host the event April 21-22, although events were scheduled all week along.

The UFO Fest commemorates the 50-year anniversary of a 1973 incident. Events include a parade, historical memorabilia, drive-in movie, guest speakers, sky watch and more. Click here for a list of events by day.

It will be held at the Clearwater Family Youth Center on MO 34 in Piedmont.

According to the chamber of commerce website, guest speakers will include Debbie Ziegelmeyer, state director for Missouri MUFON; Margie Kay, assistant state director for Missouri MUFON;l Mel Van Vickle, chief investigator for Missouri MUFON and Forest Crawford, researcher, podcaster and hypnotherapist.

