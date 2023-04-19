Police arrest man wanted in connection to deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3)- Police arrested a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Police do not believe he was the shooter.

Justin Bartles, 21, of St. Louis, Mo., faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of East St. Louis, Illinois.

Officers, around 7 p.m., responded to the report of someone shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Calhoun Street. Officers say Rose was a passenger in the vehicle. A woman driving the vehicle suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say Bartels drove a white Chevy truck from the incident scene. Investigators say Bartels claims he was looking for a friend’s house when he was confronted. During a recorded phone call inside the jail, investigators say Bartels admitted to being at the scene of the crime but did not shoot Rose.

Bartels was out on bond for an unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Police say they have not identified a suspect in the case. Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

