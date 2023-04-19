Police arrest man wanted in connection to deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield

Justin Bartles faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of...
Justin Bartles faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of East St. Louis, Illinois.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3)- Police arrested a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Police do not believe he was the shooter.

Justin Bartles, 21, of St. Louis, Mo., faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of East St. Louis, Illinois.

Officers, around 7 p.m., responded to the report of someone shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Calhoun Street. Officers say Rose was a passenger in the vehicle. A woman driving the vehicle suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say Bartels drove a white Chevy truck from the incident scene. Investigators say Bartels claims he was looking for a friend’s house when he was confronted. During a recorded phone call inside the jail, investigators say Bartels admitted to being at the scene of the crime but did not shoot Rose.

Bartels was out on bond for an unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Police say they have not identified a suspect in the case. Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near mile...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Police investigating a murder-suicide involving mother and son at Springfield, Mo., home
Calhoun Shooting
Police identify a teenager killed by gunfire in Springfield, Mo.
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Even with some clouds, highs temperatures will soar to around 80° for the last time for at...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big weather changes heading our way

Latest News

Greene County Sheriff's Office
Man charged after stealing Greene County woman’s car at knifepoint in her own garage
Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for...
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
A fire damaged a historic building on the square in Cross Timbers.
Firefighters battle fire on square in Cross Timbers, Mo.
MoDOT recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week
MoDOT marks Work Zone Awareness Week; asks drivers to be safe around road workers