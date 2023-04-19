Some changes for swimmers at Springfield-Greene County public pools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Public pools in Springfield will be opening in a few weeks. Before they open there are some changes you need to be aware of.

One of the significant changes is the Pool Connection program. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board announced that all patrons must create a digital photo ID before swimming. It would provide workers with the name, picture, and phone number to contact in an emergency. The park board received feedback from parents, some in favor of the safety measure and some with concerns. After listening to these concerns, the digital ID is now optional.

“We were considering how this may impact different populations, different types of households,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “We were a little worried that maybe not everybody was going to feel comfortable getting a pool pass, and our intention has never been to keep people out of the pool. We want people to come swim and have access to the pool. So we are announcing that the pool connection ID is voluntary this summer. We’re encouraging our swimmers to go ahead and fill out the form and let us know what is your name. How do we find your parents? It’s not required, though. If you feel like that’s too much information to share at a pool. We respect that you can come on and swim anyway.”

Another rule change, children under 12 must have a parent or guardian with them to swim, the age before this season was 9 and under.

The park board is working on hiring lifeguards to prepare for this year’s season.

Last year the park board struggled to employ enough guards to work at the pools, but this year that’s not the case. The park board has 75% of their lifeguard positions filled, but they are still hiring and training new guards.

If you are 15 or older, confident in your swimming skills, and complete training, you could possibly fill one of the open positions. Edwards says that many of the guards that were hired last year are returning this year. By having more staff, the pools could be available more this summer.

“We’re anticipating a 25% increase in the number of pool days that we are open here at Fasnight and our other outdoor pools,” said Edwards. “Last year, it was open two or three days a week. This year we’re looking at three to four days a week. So it’s not back to pre-pandemic levels, but we are working our way back and feeling good about where we are with lifeguards.”

To apply to be a lifeguard, CLICK HERE. Pools will open in Springfield on May 27.

