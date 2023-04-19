On Your Side: Phone scam targets Springfield City Utilities customers

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities warns customers of a recent phone scam.

Viewers say they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Springfield City Utilities telling them they have a refund. The scammers then ask for your banking information.

Don’t take the bait. If you get this call, hang up.

If you have questions about your account, call City Utilities or review your account online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

