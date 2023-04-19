On Your Side: Phone scam targets Springfield City Utilities customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities warns customers of a recent phone scam.

Viewers say they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Springfield City Utilities telling them they have a refund. The scammers then ask for your banking information.

Don’t take the bait. If you get this call, hang up.

If you have questions about your account, call City Utilities or review your account online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.