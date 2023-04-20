Athlete of the Week: Ben Smith, Springfield Catholic baseball

Ben Smith
Ben Smith(KYTV)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ben Smith’s high school career didn’t get off to the best start as his freshmen season got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, he did a lot of training by himself.

“Without a coach’s help, I probably ramped up a little too fast and in the third outing of the Summer, I went out in a game and pitched three innings. I threw a changeup and it (elbow) just popped,” said Catholic senior pitcher Ben Smith.

What he felt is a pitcher’s nightmare.

“The ulnar collateral ligament, the UCL, it popped right off the bone,” Smith said.

