Businessman Sam Hamra receives honor from Springfield organization

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Rotary Club of Springfield’s Southeast honored businessman Sam Hamra for his work in the community.

The service organization made Sam Hamra an honorary member of the group. The organization selects honorees for exemplary service and for embodying Rotary ideas. Hamra served as Springfield Southeast’s first president in the 1960′s.

Hamra founded Hamra Enterprises, which owns 150 restaurants across the country. In addition to his philanthropic work, he’s a U.S. Army veteran.

