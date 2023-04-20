Car flips after crash in Springfield on Thursday morning

Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at Sunset and Glenstone.
Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at Sunset and Glenstone.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a two-car cash in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at Sunshine and Scenic. Police say an SUV and a minivan crashed at the intersection. The SUV rolled onto its side.

Police report no serious injuries for the drivers involved.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near mile...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Justin Bartles faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of...
Police arrest man wanted in connection to deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield; police identify second suspect
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Police investigating a murder-suicide involving mother and son at Springfield, Mo., home
A level 2 risk of severe storms exists from roughly Rolla, MO to Harrison, AR and points to the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible today

Latest News

Springfield City Council votes to restrict public marijuana consumption
Sen. Josh Hawley says he does not believe the shooting of a 16 year old in Kansas City is the...
Sen. Josh Hawley: “I don’t think the problem is law abiding gun owners”
Sen. Josh Hawley says the shooting of a 16 year old in Kansas City is not the result of gun...
Sen. Josh Hawley: "I don't think the problem is law abiding gun owners"
Crash
Man dies after being hit by a car in Morgan County, Mo. Wednesday night