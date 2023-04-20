Car flips after crash in Springfield on Thursday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a two-car cash in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at Sunshine and Scenic. Police say an SUV and a minivan crashed at the intersection. The SUV rolled onto its side.

Police report no serious injuries for the drivers involved.

