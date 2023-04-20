Car flips after crash in Springfield on Thursday morning
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a two-car cash in Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at Sunshine and Scenic. Police say an SUV and a minivan crashed at the intersection. The SUV rolled onto its side.
Police report no serious injuries for the drivers involved.
