CoxHealth launches internship program for college students outside health care field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Beginning summer of 2023, CoxHealth is launching its first formal internship program for non-allied health departments across the organization.

Students seeking careers in various fields, from information technology to human resources to finance, will have the opportunity to gain experience in fields crucial to a healthcare system.

“For some students in majors such as business or computer science, health care may not be top of mind for a career option,” says Katelyn Lenhart, administrative director of workforce development, recruitment, and retention. “When in reality, it’s a great option because you can pursue a career you are passionate about while still giving back to the community. We feel it’s important to expose those students to these opportunities and show them the difference they can make.”

This will be a paid internship and may qualify as a part of an educational program in which students can earn academic credits from their university. It is a full-time program during the summer, and most positions will span ten weeks from June to August. After the completion of the summer program, interns could have the opportunity to participate in an extended internship program during their senior year.

“There was a lot of thought and consideration that went into this program to ensure students grow and learn from it. Interns will work on meaningful projects directly with CoxHealth leaders, professionals, and business partners to gain relevant experience and prepare them for their career after graduation,” says Lenhart.

The internship opportunities for this year include positions in the following departments:

· Clinic Operations

· Data Analytics

· Finance

· Human Resources

· Information Technology

CoxHealth plans to expand the program in future years to other departments.

This program is collaborative across the community. CoxHealth works directly with local schools and organizations, such as the efactory, to encourage students to apply. It also builds on existing internships in some departments that have served CoxHealth over the years.

“I started working at CoxHealth when I was 16 and have grown my career here. I love having the opportunity to educate non-allied health majors about the opportunities a health system can provide for their career,” says Joanna Snyder, director of finance at CoxHealth. “Through creating this exposure for students, we can help them grow professionally and show how important their roles are to a health system.”

CoxHealth is currently accepting applications from college or university undergraduate students in good academic standing between their junior and senior years to work up to 40 hours a week during the summer months. Interested students can visit //coxhealth.com/careers to apply.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.