Endangered SILVER Advisory: Lawrence County, Mo., authorities searching for man reported missing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Harry E. Redding, 62, disappeared from Lawrence 1135 and State Highway P around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say Redding has a gray beard and a snake tattoo on one of his arms. He has Alzheimer’s.

Redding drives a gray 2012 Ford Edge with Missouri license plate JL70W. Investigators say he left, heading southbound. Redding had been visiting family and had not been heard from since leaving.

If you have any information, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 466-2131.

