EXCLUSIVE: Springfield shooting victim speaks to KY3 after her grandson was killed Monday

By Frances Watson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shooting survivor is looking for answers after a gunman killed a teen in northwest Springfield Monday.

Police say 18-year-old Lavelle Rose III, from East St Louis, Illinois died when someone fired multiple shots at the vehicle he was riding in.

His grandmother, 49-year-old Makeba Crawford, was driving. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“I feel that he was targeted. I do. But I don’t know why he was targeted,” said Crawford.

She says her grandson was just like another teen.

“He was a goofy little dude. He was. He loved to play and draw. He never really went anywhere. He stayed in the house, in his room, playing his game,” she explained.

Monday evening the pair was driving down Forest Avenue in the northwest part of town when Crawford says they saw someone suspicious walking in the road. She described him as wearing dark clothing and a face covering. Crawford says they didn’t pay any attention to him and continued on their way.

“We made it to the stop sign. There was a white truck that blocked me in,” she said.

She says their routine trip to the store ended in tragedy.

“The dude that was walking ran up and started shooting. The first shot hit my grandson in the head. My grandson fell over on me. When he fell over on me the dude continued to shoot. I felt myself getting shot. He wouldn’t stop shooting so I took my foot off the brake a little bit to let the car roll so he could think that I was dead,” explained Crawford.

Police arrested 21-year-old Justin Bartels in connection with Rose’s shooting death. Detectives traced the license plate on the truck back to Bartels. He is now charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Investigators believe he was the driver.

“I felt a sigh of relief. But they need to get the one you that killed my grandson,” said Crawford. I’m not even worried about the bullets that hit me. He shot me three times. All of the bullets are still lodged inside. They can’t come out. If they try to remove them then they’ll do major damage.”

She says she just wants justice for her grandson.

“Turn yourself in. If you don’t, God is going to take care of you anyway,” she said.

Authorities say they’ve identified the shooter but have not released that information.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

