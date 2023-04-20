Fact Finders: A price to pay for COVID-19 Vaccines?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 will officially end on May 11th. That has one of our viewers wondering, “With the expiration of the Covid Emergency in May, will I have to pay for a Covid vaccination?”

The government’s Health and Human Services agency reports it is committed to maximizing access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

The agency does call what’s coming to a transition to traditional health care coverage. It says many Americans will continue to pay nothing out-of-pocket for the COVID-19 vaccine. And here’s why. Vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) are a preventive health service. So for most of you with private insurance plans, your vaccination will be fully covered without a co-pay.

If you have Medicare Part B, your vaccination is currently covered. HHS says this will continue.

And Medicaid will continue to cover all COVID-19 vaccinations without a co-pay or cost sharing through September 30th. It will cover preventative vaccines for most people after that.

If you’re uninsured or underinsured, Moderna may cost you $130 per dose once the vaccine moves to the private market. But the CEO of Moderna told a Senate Committee Moderna would create an assistance program to keep the vaccine free for uninsured people.

“We are committed to ensuring anyone who wants a vaccine can get one without price being a barrier,” explained Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

HHS says the change to traditional health care coverage is all about money. It says the federal government has not received additional cash from Congress to buy more vaccines.

But The White House has a plan to continue its COVID-19 vaccination program for the uninsured after the federal supply is gone. It plans to use pharmacies, health departments, and federally supported health centers. This extension of the vaccination program would run through December 2024. Read about it here.

Meantime, the Springfield Greene County Health Department told KY3, “We will still be able to administer the COVID vaccine free of charge until the stockpiles deplete.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t know how long the stockpile will last.

Returning to our viewer’s question, “With the expiration of the Covid Emergency in May, will I have to pay for a Covid vaccination?”

It’s a bit complicated. Most likely, if you want to get the vaccine, you won’t pay. That includes those with private insurance, Medicare Part B or Medicaid, or those who sign up for an assistance program.

So, we can’t issue a blanket yes or no to the question. The answer is probably not. It will depend on your circumstances when the vaccine stockpile runs out.

