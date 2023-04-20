Feds indict 5 in Springfield, Mo., for meth conspiracy, illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted five Springfield residents for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

Dusty B. Lescard, 38, Anne Louise Currie, 61, Jeremy Moran Chambers, 44, Tilton Chase Tate, 39, and Erik C. Foster, 41, were charged in a 22-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on April 12, 2023. That indictment has been unsealed. Lescard, Currie, and Tate remain in federal custody pending detention hearings.

The federal indictment alleges that Lescard, Currie, Chambers, Tate, and Foster conspired to distribute methamphetamine from March 18, 2021, to Oct. 12, 2022.

In addition to the conspiracy, Lescard is charged with six counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine, and two counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Lescard is also charged with one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms. Lescard allegedly possessed a Glock 9mm pistol, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol on Dec. 30, 2021, and a Glock 9mm pistol on Jan. 12, 2022.

Currie is also charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Chambers is also charged with one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Chambers allegedly possessed a Ruger .22-caliber pistol, two Glock 9mm pistols, and a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver on July 22, 2021.

Tate is also charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Tate allegedly possessed a Ruger .380-caliber pistol and a Stoeger 9mm pistol on April 14, 2022.

Foster is also charged with two counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require the defendants to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the proceeds of the alleged offenses, including $11,960 seized by law enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan is prosecuting this case. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FBI, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Republic, Mo., Police Department, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

