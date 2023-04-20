Fire in Cross Timbers, Mo., sheds light on town square issue

CROSS TIMBERS, Mo. (KY3) - The mayor of Cross Timbers says around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a building on the square caught fire.

“All of us have felt that this was going to happen at some point because there’s so much stored in these buildings that are very combustible,” Mayor Terri Gillette says.

It’s a similar fear of Bill Mitchell. He’s the fire chief of the Cross Timbers Rural Fire Department.

“Honestly, my biggest concern was not knowing what’s inside,” he says. “Are there propane tanks inside, ammunition stored? That’s my biggest concern. Making sure everyone is safe.”

The mayor says Cross Timbers’ ordinances are clear and state there aren’t supposed to be salvage yards in town or junk laying around. But in this small town made up of 120 people, it’s not an easy problem to fix.

“I’ve been trying to work the owners to get it cleaned up, but the problem is we do have ordinances, but we don’t have a municipal court that will hear our grievances if somebody doesn’t follow our ordinances,” she says. “Nor do we have city police that will address those people that aren’t following the ordinances.”

Now most of the building is destroyed, and all five structures have smoke damage.

“This particular set of buildings has been the history of the town for many years, and for us to lose these structures has emotional impacts on a lot of people,” the mayor says.

The town has hope that despite the structure’s current state, a better future lies ahead.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.