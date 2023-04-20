Gov. Sanders reflects on her first 100 days in office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders served her 100th day as Arkansas’ governor on Wednesday.

She delivered remarks in front of the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion reflecting on her time in office.

The governor began by reminiscing on her time in the mansion when her father, Mike Huckabee, was governor of Arkansas.

“The first day I walked into this house, I’ll never forget the feeling and overwhelming power of stepping into this amazing, incredible spot,” Gov. Sanders said. “Everything seemed so big and frankly pretty intimidating for a 13-year-old girl from Texarkana.”

She then spoke about previous Arkansas governors and how it was her goal when she ran for office to be a “change-maker.”

“Despite some of the great things that were done by those people that came before me, we came here to shake things up, and I think that’s exactly what we have done over these last 100 days.”

One accomplishment Gov. Sanders listed since she assumed office was passing the Arkansas Learns Act.

She said the act gives teachers the pay raise they deserve, gives Arkansans the right to choose the school that works best for their family, and increases investments in early literacy, Pre-K education, and career training.

“The change we are bringing to the education system in Arkansas is transformational, and it is going to have an impact for generations to come,” Gov. Sanders said.

She went on to say that the changes were already paying off, noting that the state was keeping Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County open. She said this would not have been possible before Arkansas LEARNS.

The governor later remarked on the changes made to Arkansas’ justice system, such as increasing the minimum amount of time convicted felons spend in prison.

She also spoke on plans to build a new 3,000-bed prison to address the lack of space in prisons across the state.

“We will not allow inmates to walk free anymore simply because we are out of space,” Gov. Sanders said.

She also listed other accomplishments during her first 100 days, which include enacting a law limiting social media use for minors, tax cuts and plans to improve the state as a tourist destination.

Gov. Sanders closed by speaking on the impact and the response to the tornadoes that hit the state on March 31.

Cross, Pulaski and Lonoke counties were declared federal disaster areas following the storms.

The governor said the road to recovery in these areas would be a long one.

She also spoke about what she saw while surveying the damage and how it reminded her why she believes Arkansas is such an incredible and special place.

“I watched Arkansans step up and put their arms around each other, offer the jackets right off of their own backs, open their homes, open their doors and take care of the people in need. Gov. Sanders said. “It’s the proudest that I have ever been to be the governor of the state of Arkansas.”

The entire recorded livestream of the event can be viewed by following this link.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.