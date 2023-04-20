Grocery employee faces charges after needles found in food in Pa.

FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in...
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in groceries that customers returned after buying at a Pennsylvania store.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An underage employee of an eastern Pennsylvania supermarket will be charged in connection with sewing needles found in bagged vegetables and Tastykake packages customers returned after buying, police said Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police are recommending customers check their groceries for tampering if they bought them from a Giant supermarket in suburban Allentown between Thursday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 19, when troopers were alerted.

Troopers did not say what led them to blame an employee of the supermarket in Lower Macungie Township. The suspect is a minor and was not named. Charges were forthcoming, police said.

Police also did not say if anyone reported being injured by one of the sewing needles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near mile...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Justin Bartles faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of...
Police arrest man wanted in connection to deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield; police identify second suspect
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Police investigating a murder-suicide involving mother and son at Springfield, Mo., home
A level 2 risk of severe storms exists from roughly Rolla, MO to Harrison, AR and points to the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible today

Latest News

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an...
House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams
FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 76 on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number of...
US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022 but still a ‘crisis’
FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning...
BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
Chris Hadfield, a former commander on the International Space Station, explains why the test...
SpaceX rocket launch was success despite explosion, former ISS commander says