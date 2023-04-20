Judge issues judgment against closed Lebanon, Mo., car dealership

LEBANON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced a judgment against a closed Lebanon car dealership.

The judge ordered Var-iety Autos, LLC, to pay $27,000 to eight drivers to cover losses from never receiving certificates of titles or promised warranty work. The attorney general also persuaded a third party to relinquish certificates of title for five additional drivers.

”As Attorney General, I will always work to hold those who attempt to rip off innocent Missourians accountable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This result is a testament to the diligent work my Consumer Protection Unit puts in to protect consumers throughout the state.”

The dealership was owned by Marcus Hill, incarcerated in the Laclede County Jail on 13 felony counts of unlawful business practices brought by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. This judgment is in connection to the charges above.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a car dealer scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The judgment can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-04-18-default-judgment-var-iety-autos(13973117-2).pdf?sfvrsn=560dd49d_2

