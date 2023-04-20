KY3′s general manager earns honor from Springfield service organization

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Rotary Club of Springfield Southeast recognized one of KY3′s own for his service to the community.

The service organization honored KY3 General Manager Brian McDonough as Volunteer of the Year. The award recognizes long-term community service work outside of the organization.

McDonough has served as a board member for the United Way of the Ozarks, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, the American Red Cross chapter in Springfield, and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

