Man dies after being hit by a car in Morgan County, Mo. Wednesday night

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Stover is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it happened on Highway 5, just north of Gravois Mill around 9 p.m.

Troopers report Kyle Washia, 31, was standing beside his SUV which was stopped in the road when a car hit him and his SUV. The driver of the car then ran off the right side of the road.

Washia was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.

