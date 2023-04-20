Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving tractor-trailer & grain hauler in Springfield
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving two semis tied up traffic north of Springfield.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at U.S. 65 and Farm Road 94 around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigators say a tractor-trailer pulled into the path of a grain hauler truck, t-boning it. Investigators say neither driver suffered serious injuries. It took several hours to clean up the crash.
