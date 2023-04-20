Officials release list of prohibited items for NFL Draft Experience

FILE — Fans will find procedures for the 2023 NFL Draft are similar to those of NFL games.
FILE — Fans will find procedures for the 2023 NFL Draft are similar to those of NFL games.(Provided by the Chiefs)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have now reached one week until hundreds of thousands of football fans are expected to attend the NFL Draft.

As the draft approaches, NFL officials are releasing reminders about what is and — more importantly — what is not allowed.

Fans will find procedures are similar to those of NFL games. The NFL has strongly encouraged fans not to bring any type of bag to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Permissible Bags and Items

  • Clear bags smaller than 12x12x6 are permitted consistent with the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy
  • Small purses/clutch bags will be carried through screening
  • Size exceptions will be made for medically necessary items
  • Large bags can be secured at provided lockers
  • Strollers are permitted, but all bags and blankets must be removed and screened by X-ray and will be physically/visually inspected.

Cameras – Small cameras and binoculars will be permitted. Professional grade camera and recording equipment will only be permitted for credentialed media.

Reusable Water Bottles – Fans will be allowed to enter with an empty, reusable water bottle to fill while at the event.

ALSO READ: Fans can now register for free access to the NFL Draft in Kansas City. Here’s how.

Prohibited Items at Draft Experience presented by Panini Trading Cards- *Appropriate accommodations will be made for fans with medical or mobility needs.

  • Alcohol
  • Illegal substances
  • Animals (except service animals)
  • Chairs, stools, or other seating devices
  • Laser pointers
  • Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)
  • Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, except empty, reusable water bottles
  • Motorized scooters and skateboards
  • Noisemakers, whistles, and horns
  • Drones
  • Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind
  • Tripods
  • Weapons of any kind, including but not limited to: Firearms, weapons, knives, Mace/pepper spray and explosives
  • Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind
  • Frisbees
  • Umbrellas
  • Smoking and vaping are not permitted in the Draft Experience, and Draft Stage or Theatre.
  • Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs including the use of language or gestures: (1) concerning a person’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression of national origin, or (2) to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault. This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.
ALSO READ: How to get around Kansas City for the NFL Draft

