Officials release list of prohibited items for NFL Draft Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have now reached one week until hundreds of thousands of football fans are expected to attend the NFL Draft.

As the draft approaches, NFL officials are releasing reminders about what is and — more importantly — what is not allowed.

Fans will find procedures are similar to those of NFL games. The NFL has strongly encouraged fans not to bring any type of bag to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Permissible Bags and Items

Clear bags smaller than 12x12x6 are permitted consistent with the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy

Small purses/clutch bags will be carried through screening

Size exceptions will be made for medically necessary items

Large bags can be secured at provided lockers

Strollers are permitted, but all bags and blankets must be removed and screened by X-ray and will be physically/visually inspected.

Cameras – Small cameras and binoculars will be permitted. Professional grade camera and recording equipment will only be permitted for credentialed media.

Reusable Water Bottles – Fans will be allowed to enter with an empty, reusable water bottle to fill while at the event.

Prohibited Items at Draft Experience presented by Panini Trading Cards- *Appropriate accommodations will be made for fans with medical or mobility needs.

Alcohol

Illegal substances

Animals (except service animals)

Chairs, stools, or other seating devices

Laser pointers

Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)

Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, except empty, reusable water bottles

Motorized scooters and skateboards

Noisemakers, whistles, and horns

Drones

Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind

Tripods

Weapons of any kind, including but not limited to: Firearms, weapons, knives, Mace/pepper spray and explosives

Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind

Frisbees

Umbrellas

Smoking and vaping are not permitted in the Draft Experience, and Draft Stage or Theatre.

Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs including the use of language or gestures: (1) concerning a person’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression of national origin, or (2) to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault. This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.

