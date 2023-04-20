Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near mile...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Justin Bartles faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of...
Police arrest man wanted in connection to deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield; police identify second suspect
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
A level 2 risk of severe storms exists from roughly Rolla, MO to Harrison, AR and points to the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible today
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Police investigating a murder-suicide involving mother and son at Springfield, Mo., home

Latest News

Researchers say when you give a worm weed, it gets the munchies.
Worms get the munchies too when they are given weed, study finds
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pauses while answering questions from reporters during an event...
Kansas governor vetoes bills on trans youth care, bathrooms
Taney County sheriff says 40 road signs vandalized or placed in wrong spot
Video from inside the bus shows the students' faces hitting the seats in front of them.
Bus driver charged with child abuse after slamming on brakes to ‘teach kids a lesson,’ video shows
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay