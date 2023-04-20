OTC professor shares how to stay cybersecure

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As our lives depend more and more on technology, it is a good idea to make sure you are doing your part in keeping your information safe.

It seems like we do everything online. We pay our bills, socialize, and even order meals over the Internet. As we spend more time online, we end up putting a lot of information about ourselves out there for hackers and scammers to use. Before you post or enter any personal information, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Be cautious when using public wifi. If you are at a coffee shop, hospital, library, or school and connecting to WiFi, think of it like a radio signal. Just like anyone can tune into a radio station and listen, anyone can connect to the WIFI signal and see what others are doing.

One way you can protect yourself from people tracking your online moves is to use a Virtual Private Network or VPN while connected to public wifi.

Be careful when entering your information when filling out an online form. Even if you don’t hit the submit button at the end of the form, the site could still obtain the information you entered.

“As you type that in or hit tab, those are actions that can trigger something, and it could definitely forward that data to the web server,” said OTC Cybersecurity Instructor Brandon Cain.

‘Juice Jacking’ is where hackers will install malware to monitor software on the plugged-in devices in order to steal your information. These charging stations are found in a lot of different places, making something as simple as changing your phone dangerous.

If you are working in a public space, make sure to position yourself where a wall is behind you and you are sitting away from people you don’t know. People may be looking over your shoulder trying to get your pin number or other information. Be very careful who you trust and what websites you give your information to.

“Information is gold to a hacker,” said Cain. “They can leverage that against you, against a company and build a certain level of trust and build that trust, build that comfort in order to get more information, and then be able to use that to compromise you, compromise passwords, more information, or get inside a company’s network.”

Avoid posting a lot about yourself on social media. It may be fun to share your first car or favorite teacher with your friends and followers, but those answers are often used as security questions.

If you are booking a trip or buying tickets to an event, make sure you are using official sites to make purchases. The best way to do this is to look at the URL and make sure you are on an https site and the company’s official website. There are many sites that look like official websites that could be phishing sites.

