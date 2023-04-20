Rescuers save dozens of animals found crammed inside pickup truck; others deceased

Rescuers in New Jersey were able to save more than 40 animals that were left crammed inside a pickup truck.(Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Gray News) - Rescuers in New Jersey discovered dozens of animals crammed into a pickup truck last week.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge called the situation “horrific” as they joined other rescues in getting the animals out of the truck that was parked behind a strip mall.

The no-kill shelter reported the pickup had more than 40 animals in it with even more deceased.

According to Eleventh Hour Rescue, the animal cruelty seen was unimaginable as the team discovered dozens of dead animals along with 38 dogs and eight cats that were alive packed inside the pickup.

Rescuers said the animals appeared to have been living in the vehicle for about a week.

“It is clear that their trauma and neglect spanned far beyond the week they spent jammed in a pickup truck,” the animal refuge shared online.

Rescuers said the dogs which were found desperately needed grooming and baths as they were covered with fleas and had matted hair.

Several animal rescue organizations joined in helping the animals. The Eleventh Hour Rescue group said all of the animals have since been getting the necessary care.

Rescuers said the animals have a long road to recovery but thanked everyone for the support shown already.

According to reports, authorities arrested the owner of the truck with that person facing animal cruelty charges.

More information can be found online for those interested in assisting the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and Eleventh Hour Rescue groups.

