SPONSORED The Place: Dino’s favorite bread pudding

By Michael Gibson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Dino Kartsonakis and Chef Paul share their favorite recipe for bread pudding... Dino style!

MAPLE BREAD PUDDING

1 loaf white bread

16 egg yolks

2 Qts. heavy cream

1 vanilla bean (2 tsp. vanilla)

1 cup REAL maple syrup

Toast bread and remove crust

Heat cream with vanilla

Mix yolks with syrup

Add and mix heated cream and yolks

Pour over bread, and soak

Bake in water bath at 325 for 1,5 hrs.

Topping:  Carmelize a cup of sugar with 1/4 cup water. Stir with a whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Let the mixture come to a boil. Without stirring that sugar boil until it turns a dark golden brown. At this time, add 6 tablespoons of butter, one tablespoon at a time. Keep stirring with your whisk while adding butter. Be very careful when the cold butter hits the hot sugar can rise, and seriously burn you.  Now slowly add a quarter cup of heavy cream while still whisking. Remove from heat and let cool. The car motor becomes thicker as it cools. Mixture can be made dinner by adding more cream. Enjoy!

