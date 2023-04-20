SPONSORED The Place: Dino’s favorite bread pudding
Dino Kartsonakis and Chef Paul share their favorite recipe for bread pudding... Dino style!
MAPLE BREAD PUDDING
1 loaf white bread
16 egg yolks
2 Qts. heavy cream
1 vanilla bean (2 tsp. vanilla)
1 cup REAL maple syrup
Toast bread and remove crust
Heat cream with vanilla
Mix yolks with syrup
Add and mix heated cream and yolks
Pour over bread, and soak
Bake in water bath at 325 for 1,5 hrs.
Topping: Carmelize a cup of sugar with 1/4 cup water. Stir with a whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Let the mixture come to a boil. Without stirring that sugar boil until it turns a dark golden brown. At this time, add 6 tablespoons of butter, one tablespoon at a time. Keep stirring with your whisk while adding butter. Be very careful when the cold butter hits the hot sugar can rise, and seriously burn you. Now slowly add a quarter cup of heavy cream while still whisking. Remove from heat and let cool. The car motor becomes thicker as it cools. Mixture can be made dinner by adding more cream. Enjoy!
