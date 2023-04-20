Springfield’s Convoy of Hope sending trucks to Oklahoma to help with tornado relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple tornadoes hit central Oklahoma on Wednesday. Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is sending much-needed aid their way.

It already has trucks on the way to Oklahoma to help with disaster relief, according to the national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, Ethan Forhetz.

“The tornadoes that hit there caused a lot of damage across a lot of areas, so Convoy of Hope was immediately in touch with our partners on the ground in Oklahoma this morning, trying to figure out what they need, how much they need, and where do they need it. And now, as a result of that, our trucks are on the road responding,” said Forhetz.

Convoy of Hope will provide necessities to the people in Oklahoma, including food, water, hygiene items, and more.

“They need the basic supplies right now,” said Forhetz. “So they need things like tarps to cover roofs, where roofs have been blown off or partially blown off. They need totes so they can gather some of their supplies and keep them out of the rain.”

Forhetz says he hopes this aid brings relief to a suffering community.

“Anyone who’s been through any kind of disaster knows how traumatic that is,” said Forhetz. “So what we want to do is just show them that people care. We want to give them hope that tomorrow’s going to be a better day. They’re going to get through this. But in the meantime, they need some things to get through it, so we’re working to get them those things just to help them get through this week.”

Convoy of Hope doesn’t know how long they’ll be on the ground or how many supplies they’ll be providing, but they’re ready to help with whatever the people of Oklahoma need, including rebuilding.

