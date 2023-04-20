Stolen or missing road signs in Taney County could cost a life

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County sheriff calls the theft of road signs a potentially dangerous situation.

Investigators say 40 street signs have recently been vandalized, stolen, or put in the wrong place. Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said to fix the ones that are missing. It costs $100 apiece. Sheriff Daniels said already one intersection in Taney County has already been fixed multiple times.

“It could delay us several minutes,” said Sheriff Daniels. “Depending on the situation, if it’s a life or death situation, that’s several minutes could cost somebody’s life.”

Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said minutes and seconds matter when crews rush to an emergency.

“Somebody’s house was on fire, and they need the fire department to get there. Maybe the fire department’s not familiar with the road. They’re looking for a certain road sign,” said Sheriff Daniels

Sheriff Daniels said the county pays for the signs. They take 60 to 70 man hours a month to fix by only one person. This also uses tax dollars to replace.

“It is wasteful of the taxpayers’ dollars,” said Sheriff Daniels. “He’s busy working, replacing these, so it’s very costly to the taxpayers.”

He said this has been happening for years, but the problem is worsening.

“Probably the last six months, it really seems to really ramp up,” said Sheriff Daniels.

Sheriff Daniels says most of the broken or missing signs have been replaced.

But this is no small matter.

“It’s a criminal charge,” said Sheriff Daniels. “It’s property damage.”

He said if you do this for fun, think of the lives that could suffer.

“We can’t find the right street, or we turned down the wrong street because it’s labeled as one road, and we’re not on that road. That’s a problem,” said Sheriff Daniels.

Sheriff Daniels said if anyone sees or knows about missing or stolen road signs, please call the police.

