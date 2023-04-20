STUCK TRUCK: Infamous Springfield bridge claims another driver

By KY3 Staff
Apr. 20, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, another truck got stuck beneath the Grant Avenue railroad bridge in Springfield.

The bridge near Grant and Commercial Street is infamous for its low height. A driver from Kansas City fell victim to the bridge while delivering furniture on Thursday. He says he was working on finding a place to fuel up the rental truck when things took a turn for the worse.

“I had a cop behind me,” said Zach Shields. “I didn’t want to get pulled over for Googling where the nearest gas station was, then all of a sudden, I thought the back of the truck exploded. Then I was, like, well, I’m under a bridge. Maybe something happened with the train. And then I looked around and saw all the aluminum siding all over the place. Oh, that was me. That was all me, man.”

Shields says he’s frustrated that he missed the low clearance sign, but he’s thankful no one was hurt.

