Taste of the Ozarks: Pasta with Prosciutto and Peas

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a pasta dish for your next party.

Pasta with Prosciutto and Peas

  • 8 oz pasta penne
  • 1 cup green peas frozen
  • 3 oz prosciutto
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper ground or freshly cracked
  • 1 cup Parmesan shredded
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt to taste

Cook pasta in boiling water until al dente. During the last 5-7 minutes of cooking, add frozen peas and continue boiling both the pasta and frozen peas for 5-7 more minutes. Drain. Reserve ½ cup pasta water. Tear prosciutto into smaller pieces. In a large skillet, heat two tablespoons of butter on medium heat. Add the torn prosciutto and stir to coat it with butter for about one minute. Add black pepper. Add another two tablespoons of butter and stir until melted. To the skillet with butter and prosciutto, add drained cooked pasta with peas. Sprinkle ¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese evenly over pasta. Stir everything together on medium heat until the cheese melts. If needed, add a small amount of pasta water (about ¼ cup), but you might not need to. Season with salt if needed.

Serve immediately, topped with the remaining ¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese.

