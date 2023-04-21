Barry County nonprofit host Narcan awareness event

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Family Advocacy Solutions is hosting a Narcan awareness event on Friday to teach the public about preventing overdoses.

Leaders say residents in Barry and Lawrence Counties have dealt with drug addiction for many years but have seen a rise in the use of fentanyl. Attendees will learn about overdose prevention and how different professional agencies are helping people get to recovery.

“We don’t want people to die,” said Katy Velasquez, Director of the Family Advocacy Center. “We dont want people to leave a friend stranded when they’re overdosing because they are scared. We want them to utilize the good samaritan law. Then hopefully, if somebody’s overdosing, they can call it in, and they can get medical intervention. Hopefully, we can get them to recovery.”

Attendees will learn more about how Narcan is used and how to get life-saving medicine. They will also learn about the good samaritan law from law enforcement. The Good Samaritan law protects the person who actively seeks emergency medical help in the instance of an overdose from arrest and prosecution. The goal of this event is to teach the public about how medicine is used to save lives.

“We welcome anybody to come who wants to learn about overdose prevention, who wants to be able to partner and see how everybody is navigating this issue with that knowledge in our area,” said Valasquez. “We really just want everybody to be on the same page so that we can save lives and get folks to recovery.”

The Narcan Awareness event is happening at the Show Me Plaza Life Change Center from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

