CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars steal $28,000 in equipment from Ash Grove

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries in Ash Grove The property owners estimate they’ve lost more than $28,000 in stolen equipment, including three trailers. The thefts all happened in the 4200 block of N. State Highway F. Detectives believe the burglars are two men driving an early to mid 2000′s Dodge pickup. Investigators think the truck could be blue in color with possible corrosion or damage around the front passenger side wheel.

The first theft happened February 18. Thieves stole a black 2015 Rice dump trailer, valued at $15,000. The trailer has double swing doors at the rear, a bumper hitch and an electric hydraulic system.

On March 13, a 2000 Double D flatbed trailer was stolen from a barn on the property. It had tandem axles, side rails, a bumper hitch and measured 16′ in length. Family estimated the value at up to $5,000. Greene County detectives say the family members decided to set up a trail camera following this theft.

About a week later, on March 21, the game camera captured images of the thieves and a truck on the property. But the camera suddenly stopped working. Family discovered the strap that secured the camera to a tree had been cut. The camera had been stolen. After searching the property, they found the thieves had broken into the home and stolen a Maytag dryer. Family estimated the damage to the door at $400 to repair.

Days later, on March 23, the thieves took off with a white, 12′ enclosed trailer with a barn door and a built-in ramp. It’s estimated value was about $8,000.

Greene County detectives say the original owners of the property have died and family members have been working to increase security. Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for the thieves’ truck in neighboring Lawrence and Dade counties.

If you have any information on the burglaries, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

