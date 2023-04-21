Clinton man airlifted to hospital following one-vehicle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 43-year-old man from Clinton, Missouri, was seriously injured Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report the crash happened at Route N a mile north of NW 501st Road. It reportedly happened at 8:25 p.m.

MSHP said the crash occurred when the man’s 2001 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment and a fence.

The 43-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt according to MSHP and was airlifted to a hospital as a result of the crash.

