Clinton man airlifted to hospital following one-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 43-year-old man from Clinton, Missouri, was seriously injured Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report the crash happened at Route N a mile north of NW 501st Road. It reportedly happened at 8:25 p.m.

MSHP said the crash occurred when the man’s 2001 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment and a fence.

The 43-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt according to MSHP and was airlifted to a hospital as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, another truck got stuck beneath the Grant Avenue railroad bridge in Springfield.
STUCK TRUCK: Infamous Springfield bridge claims another driver
A freeze watch is up for Saturday night and Sunday morning for much of southern and central...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze possible Sunday morning
New rules are coming into play on where people can smoke recreational marijuana in Springfield.
Springfield City Council votes to restrict public marijuana consumption
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Judge issues judgment against closed Lebanon, Mo., car dealership
Lavelle Rose
EXCLUSIVE: Springfield shooting victim speaks to KY3 after her grandson was killed Monday

Latest News

A freeze watch is up for Saturday night and Sunday morning for much of southern and central...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze possible Sunday morning
Chilly air this weekend
Family Advocacy Solutions is having a Narcan awareness Friday to teach the public about the...
Barry County nonprofit to host Narcan awareness event
Gabriella Wise to perform in the Junior School Honors Ensemble.
Ozarks Life: Area teen invited to perform at Carnegie Hall