Controversial University Heights development denied by Springfield’s Planning and Zoning

City Council will make the ultimate decision on the property on May 22
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield’s Planning and Zoning committee voted 7 to 1 to deny a proposed development at National and Sunshine. It’s at least a temporary win for neighbors fighting the University Heights development since last year.

The denial of the plan is only a recommendation by planning and zoning. The debate moves to the city council on May 22.

“The neighborhood needs to compromise whether it’s this application or a different developer. Otherwise, the city council is going to negotiate for you,” said Natalie Broekhoven, the planning and zoning commissioner.

”This process has been pretty rough on my neighbors and me,” said Donald Dunbar, a University Heights resident. “We got a momentary respite tonight, it was a victory, but I do not expect this to reduce the pressure.”

Dunbar has attended countless meetings. He says if the development comes into play, it’ll ruin their historic district, which dates back to 1925.

The vote comes after the developers BK&M argued they made significant changes to the development plans, including not allowing any establishments with drive-thru or pick-up windows, no liquor stores, vape shops, or adult stores, and no business would be open past 11 p.m.

“The corner no longer makes sense for single-family homes, and it will go commercial in time,” said developer Ralph Duda.

Duda says he appreciates their work regarding the commission even though he disagrees with the recommendation.

Donna Hemann, the President of the University Heights Association, says her main concern is that the proposal goes against the city’s comprehensive plan and that the deed restrictions are very important property rights.

”Zoning exists to protect property rights, and that property had been advertised as potential commercial property in the presence of residential zoning,” said Hemann. “That was a major misstep.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near mile...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Justin Bartles faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of...
Police arrest man wanted in connection to deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield; police identify second suspect
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
High temperatures in the mid 50s are forecast Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much Colder This Weekend
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Police investigating a murder-suicide involving mother and son at Springfield, Mo., home

Latest News

More than a dozen states are calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a...
Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars
4200 N. State Highway F Investigators say the thieves stole 3 trailers, a game camera and a...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Burglars steal $28,000 in equipment from Ash Grove
O-Zone: Garin Geitz leads Fair Grove past Morrisville
O-Zone: Garin Geitz leads Fair Grove past Morrisville
Controversial University Heights development denied by Springfield’s Planning and Zoning
Controversial University Heights development denied by Springfield’s Planning and Zoning