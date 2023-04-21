Controversial University Heights development denied by Springfield’s Planning and Zoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield’s Planning and Zoning committee voted 7 to 1 to deny a proposed development at National and Sunshine. It’s at least a temporary win for neighbors fighting the University Heights development since last year.

The denial of the plan is only a recommendation by planning and zoning. The debate moves to the city council on May 22.

“The neighborhood needs to compromise whether it’s this application or a different developer. Otherwise, the city council is going to negotiate for you,” said Natalie Broekhoven, the planning and zoning commissioner.

”This process has been pretty rough on my neighbors and me,” said Donald Dunbar, a University Heights resident. “We got a momentary respite tonight, it was a victory, but I do not expect this to reduce the pressure.”

Dunbar has attended countless meetings. He says if the development comes into play, it’ll ruin their historic district, which dates back to 1925.

The vote comes after the developers BK&M argued they made significant changes to the development plans, including not allowing any establishments with drive-thru or pick-up windows, no liquor stores, vape shops, or adult stores, and no business would be open past 11 p.m.

“The corner no longer makes sense for single-family homes, and it will go commercial in time,” said developer Ralph Duda.

Duda says he appreciates their work regarding the commission even though he disagrees with the recommendation.

Donna Hemann, the President of the University Heights Association, says her main concern is that the proposal goes against the city’s comprehensive plan and that the deed restrictions are very important property rights.

”Zoning exists to protect property rights, and that property had been advertised as potential commercial property in the presence of residential zoning,” said Hemann. “That was a major misstep.”

