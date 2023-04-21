Police say fatal crashes in Springfield rising compared to 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department reports 14 people have died in 12 traffic incidents in Springfield in 2023. That’s a big jump from 2022, when police only reported four crashes through April.

Police said the increase in car crashes this year is a tragedy, but there aren’t trends to explain why they are happening more often.

Kimsha Rosensteel recently lost family members in a crash. She said when you are driving, be smart and aware.

“I don’t even know how we actually continue on our daily tasks, which is pretty hard for everybody here,” said Rosensteel. “I’m the one that was first on the scene. I had to endure watching them be cut out of the vehicle.”

Rosensteel’s family from Texas was traveling to a funeral for her mother, who was also in a car crash two days before in St. Robert, Mo. Police say a wrong-way driver hit the SUV with eight passengers on James River Freeway near West Bypass. Police said the man who hit them head-on may have been drunk.

Rosensteel said their family is changed forever.

“We’re missing individuals here. No one’s life ever going to be the same,” said Rosensteel. “So what were you really thinking?”

Springfield Police Department spokesperson, Cris Swaters, said being smart can save lives.

“Putting down those distractions,” said Swaters. “Put down your phone, make sure you have a safe ride home, pay attention, and look out for motorcycles and pedestrians.”

Swaters said distracted driving is dangerous driving.

“Put all your distractions down, your phone calls, the text message, that can wait until you get where you’re going,” said Swaters.

Rosensteel said when you get into your vehicle, stop and think beforehand.

“You can cause this trauma that you caused me,” said Rosensteel. “I don’t want that on anyone. What I’m feeling now, I don’t wish this kind of pain and hurt on anyone out there. I just need people to think.”

