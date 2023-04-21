Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home

BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple near Springfield.

Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday. The victims include Wayne Conti, 84, and Judy Conti, 79.

Investigators say both victims died of gunshot wounds inside the home. Police say there was no forced entry into it. A sheriff’s spokesperson believes it looks as if it was a murder-suicide.

