Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple at home

Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.
Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple near Springfield.

Deputies responded to a home near South Ridgecrest and Farm Road 131 around midday on Friday. The victims include Wayne Conti, 84, and Judy Conti, 79.

Investigators say both victims died of gunshot wounds inside the home. Police say there was no forced entry into it. A sheriff’s spokesperson believes it looks as if it was a murder-suicide.

