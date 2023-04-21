Man from Springfield dies from injuries suffered in a crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash on April 15 has taken the life of a man from Springfield.

Police say Steve Nelson, 54, ran off the road on National Avenue at Loren Street just before 7:00 a.m. His SUV hit a tree, a wooden display box, and a concrete bench before overturning and coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Nelson died from his injuries on Thursday.

Anyone with any information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This is Springfield’s 12th fatal motor vehicle crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

