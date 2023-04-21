Ozark School District breaks ground on new buildings for high school, early childhood education center

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark School District broke ground for new buildings and additions to their high school and early childhood education buildings.

At the early childhood education building, they broke ground on an addition that will be a storm shelter, kitchen, and cafeteria for the students.

According to Dr. Chris Bauman, superintendent for Ozark Schools, the early childhood education building currently uses the gymnasium as a cafeteria.

“With our early childhood center, we are actually bringing food into that facility because there’s not a place for us to cook anywhere,” said Bauman. “We’re going to be able to provide so many more services at our early childhood center because of putting that facility in.”

At the high school, they broke ground on two new buildings. One is a storm shelter and multipurpose building; the other is an activities center for athletics and other school activities.

“Being able to add this indoor activities facility as well as the additional gym space is going to be able to have, kids will have access to those programs at a much greater scale,” said Bauman.

Bauman says that all of the buildings were built specifically with students in mind, including the storm shelters, both of which will be used frequently outside of being storm shelters.

“I think one of the other great things about these projects is we looked at every single individual location and looked at what need was at that location,” said Bauman. “And then we tried to filter that into the piece with the storm shelters so that the facility is used every single day.”

These projects are being paid for with a $19 million bond passed in 2022 by the community. Storm shelters are also being put in at other buildings, so each building in the district has one.

The storm shelters are not FEMA-rated and will not be open to the public during storms. They will, however, be open during school events, even if those take place after school hours.

