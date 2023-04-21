Piedmont, MO celebrates 50th anniversary of UFO Sightings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the small town of Piedmont, Mo. nothing will ever compare to that thrill 50 years ago after multiple sightings of a UFO.

Folks in Piedmont are celebrating the 50th anniversary of UFO sightings with a festival called “Close Encounters of the Piedmont Kind.” The people who lived it in 1973 are enjoying the renewed excitement.

”You can imagine a group of basketball boys coming back from a ball game and seeing this, just as soon as they got back to school it was all over school,” Jean Coleman said.

Coleman said it came up in almost any conversation you had.

”Even the government was down here asking questions as to what was taking place,” Coleman said.

But, she didn’t just hear about it. She said she herself saw a UFO while out on a drive with her friend.

”Just looking up at the sky and everything, and all of a sudden I saw down towards the water, a red light flash,” Coleman said. ”Then when it got up so high, all of the lights came on and all of them remained on and then it went over the hill.”

Joe King also remembers the lights from when he saw one himself.

”Never knew what they were, and I never said what they were, I just described what I saw,” King said.

And now, half a century later, the whole town is covered in UFOs. Piedmont’s Chamber of Commerce Director Sara Phillips said the town is celebrating their history with UFO Fest.

”Expert speakers, so they will be here all day tomorrow speaking, we have over 50 craft vendors that are coming in, food trucks, we have some historic memorabilia, old newspaper articles, pictures from back in ‘73,″ Phillips said.

King and Coleman said they’re happy the community is embracing it now, because back in 1973 it wasn’t fun to be an eyewitness.

”People have two different ideas about people who see UFOs, if you see a UFO you’re either a kook or you’re not,” Coleman said.

”I have always regretted saying anything about it,” King said.

”And I wish I had talked more about it back then,” Coleman said.

Now in 2023, 50 years later, the town is embracing the history. And those who lived it, are excited to see younger generations taking an interest.

”This is Piedmont, this happened in Piedmont and we are witnesses of it, and I think it’s something that we all can share,” Coleman said.

”It’s exciting to see that people in town, a lot of younger people, kinda get caught up in it,” King said.

The festival will take place all weekend, you can find a full schedule of activities here.

