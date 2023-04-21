SPONSORED The Place: Call before you dig - It’s the law

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before starting any excavation project, you are required by law to call Missouri 811 and get utilities marked prior to digging. We’re talking with the new executive director about the reason behind the company’s name change and what consequences people can face if they ignore the law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, another truck got stuck beneath the Grant Avenue railroad bridge in Springfield.
STUCK TRUCK: Infamous Springfield bridge claims another driver
A freeze watch is up for Saturday night and Sunday morning for much of southern and central...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze possible Sunday morning
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Judge issues judgment against closed Lebanon, Mo., car dealership
New rules are coming into play on where people can smoke recreational marijuana in Springfield.
Springfield City Council votes to restrict public marijuana consumption
Lavelle Rose
EXCLUSIVE: Springfield shooting victim speaks to KY3 after her grandson was killed Monday

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: City grant provides multiple apprenticeships
KY3
The Place: Explore Branson at the Chateau on the Lake
KY3
The Place: Explore Branson at the Chateau on the Lake
Gabriella Wise will perform with the junior high emsemble at Carnegie Hall.
Ozarks Life: Area teen invited to perform at Carnegie Hall