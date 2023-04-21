SPONSORED The Place: City grant provides multiple apprenticeships
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re talking with the City of Springfield about a new grant that allows them to provide apprenticeships in fields from healthcare to manufacturing.
For more information, visit https://www.springfieldmo.gov/5731/Apprenticeship-Building-America
