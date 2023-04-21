Springfield Police Department honors several officers and Ret. Officer Mark Priebe

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department honored some of its finest on Friday.

Chief Paul Williams presented awards to officers who have made outstanding contributions to their department and the community.

The honorees included Ret. Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe. He suffered critical injuries when a man ran him down with an SUV in 2020. Priebe received the department’s Purple Heart for suffering those injuries in the line of duty. The department also honored him with SPD’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Priebe says he hopes his charitable work will serve as an inspiration to others.

“(It) kind of started as just as getting involved in something different, and it’s grown into a lot with Special Olympics and law enforcement torch run through the police department,” said Priebe. “But I think it’s important. I try to instill that in my family and my kids because we should be a service to people and to others no matter what we do and what jobs we have.”

The department also honored Lieutenant Heather Anderson. She was there when Officer Priebe was attacked three years ago. Lieutenant Anderson used her service weapon to stop the driver who assaulted Priebe. For her bravery in the face of danger, she received SPD’s Medal of Valor.

The department presented medals for six categories:

Command Commendation

  • Sgt. Tony D’Andrea*

Medal of Valor – Silver

  • Lt. Heather Anderson
  • Officer Josiah Thompson
  • Officer Aaron McConnell

Life-Saving Award

  • Major Tad Peters
  • Sgt. Casey Wilkerson
  • Sgt. Chris Nuccio
  • Cpl. Kevin Brown
  • Cpl. Stephen Layton
  • Officer Ethan Millican
  • Officer Michael Vogt
  • Officer Justin Compton
  • David Snider

Purple Heart

  • Mark Priebe

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Lt. David Meyer*
  • Mark Priebe

Mark K. Priebe Community Service Award

  • Lt. David Meyer*
  • Sgt. Brandon Keene

