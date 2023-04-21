Springfield Police Department honors several officers and Ret. Officer Mark Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department honored some of its finest on Friday.

Chief Paul Williams presented awards to officers who have made outstanding contributions to their department and the community.

The honorees included Ret. Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe. He suffered critical injuries when a man ran him down with an SUV in 2020. Priebe received the department’s Purple Heart for suffering those injuries in the line of duty. The department also honored him with SPD’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Priebe says he hopes his charitable work will serve as an inspiration to others.

“(It) kind of started as just as getting involved in something different, and it’s grown into a lot with Special Olympics and law enforcement torch run through the police department,” said Priebe. “But I think it’s important. I try to instill that in my family and my kids because we should be a service to people and to others no matter what we do and what jobs we have.”

The department also honored Lieutenant Heather Anderson. She was there when Officer Priebe was attacked three years ago. Lieutenant Anderson used her service weapon to stop the driver who assaulted Priebe. For her bravery in the face of danger, she received SPD’s Medal of Valor.

The department presented medals for six categories:

Command Commendation

Sgt. Tony D’Andrea*

Medal of Valor – Silver

Lt. Heather Anderson

Officer Josiah Thompson

Officer Aaron McConnell

Life-Saving Award

Major Tad Peters

Sgt. Casey Wilkerson

Sgt. Chris Nuccio

Cpl. Kevin Brown

Cpl. Stephen Layton

Officer Ethan Millican

Officer Michael Vogt

Officer Justin Compton

David Snider

Purple Heart

Mark Priebe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lt. David Meyer*

Mark Priebe

Mark K. Priebe Community Service Award

Lt. David Meyer*

Sgt. Brandon Keene

