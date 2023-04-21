TAX-FREE HOLIDAY: Save big during Missouri’s Show-Me-Green sales tax holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Save big by going green.

The Show-Me-Green Sales Tax Holiday exempts state sales tax on retail sales of qualifying ENERGY STAR-certified new appliances, up to $1,500 per appliance. It lasts through April 19, midnight on April 25.

The following ENERGY STAR-certified appliances qualify for the holiday.

Clothes washers

Clothes dryers

Water heaters

Trash compactors*

Dishwashers

Conventional ovens*

Ranges*

Stoves*

Air conditioners

Furnaces

Refrigerators

Freezers

Heat pumps

*According to the ENERGY STAR website, trash compactors, conventional ovens, ranges, and stoves do not receive an ENERGY STAR rating. Therefore, although the statute anticipates that someday they may receive the ENERGY STAR rating, the tax will continue to apply to purchases of these items during the upcoming Show-Me-Green Sales Tax Holiday.

To learn more about the tax-free holiday, CLICK HERE.

