Vietnam War veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in grocery store parking lot

A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the crash happened in the parking lot of the Meijer on the city’s northeast side around 1:30 p.m.

A family member identified the victim as 76-year-old Robert Harter.

Witness Dawn Harper told WPTA that Harter was riding on an electric scooter and loading groceries into his vehicle when he was struck by an SUV.

Harper said the man and the scooter were stuck underneath the SUV and then dragged. She said she saw the SUV hit a total of six cars, a cart corral, Harter and his scooter.

Police said Harter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Betty George, Harter’s niece, arrived at the scene to collect his belongings. She told WPTA her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.

Police said they believe the driver of the SUV may have had a medical problem that resulted in the crash. However, the final cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, another truck got stuck beneath the Grant Avenue railroad bridge in Springfield.
STUCK TRUCK: Infamous Springfield bridge claims another driver
A freeze watch is up for Saturday night and Sunday morning for much of southern and central...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freeze possible Sunday morning
New rules are coming into play on where people can smoke recreational marijuana in Springfield.
Springfield City Council votes to restrict public marijuana consumption
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Judge issues judgment against closed Lebanon, Mo., car dealership
Lavelle Rose
EXCLUSIVE: Springfield shooting victim speaks to KY3 after her grandson was killed Monday

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Connecticut bridge crash involving tanker causes huge fire