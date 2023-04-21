A woman from Alton, Mo. killed in a crash in Texas County

NEAR HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Missouri 17 south of Houston.

The patrol says the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline and hit a car Thursday afternoon. The driver of the car, Kiersten Bradley, 21, of Alton was killed in the crash. A 22-year-old woman in Kiersten’s car is being treated for serious injuries while a baby suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the pickup is in the hospital with serious injuries.

This is Troop G’s 8th fatality of 2023. Troop G covers south-central Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.