A woman from Alton, Mo. killed in a crash in Texas County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Missouri 17 south of Houston.

The patrol says the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline and hit a car Thursday afternoon. The driver of the car, Kiersten Bradley, 21, of Alton was killed in the crash. A 22-year-old woman in Kiersten’s car is being treated for serious injuries while a baby suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the pickup is in the hospital with serious injuries.

This is Troop G’s 8th fatality of 2023. Troop G covers south-central Missouri.

