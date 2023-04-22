Baxter Health installs safe haven baby box at Mountain Home, Ark., facility

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ak. (KY3) - Baxter Health in Mountain Home opened a safe haven baby box at their east entrance.

The goal is to assist mothers who cannot care for a baby by taking the shame out of surrendering a child.

”Chaplain Randy Ludwig said, it’s our prayer that this box is never used,” said Baxter Health Vice President of Ancillary Services Anthony Reed. “But it’s here in case we need it.”

After a long planning process, Baxter Health opened their safe haven baby box where mothers who can’t care for their babies can anonymously surrender them to the hospital.

The way it works is simple if you’re a mother who finds herself in the very stressful situation of having a child that you know you cannot take care of, you’re going to want to go to Baxter Health to the safe haven baby drop off box at the East Entrance. You’ll take the baby and open the door. A silent alarm will go off, letting everyone know the door is open. Place the baby inside, where another silent alarm will go off, letting hospital staff know that there is, in fact, a baby in the box. You’ll then grab the pamphlets of information on the safe haven law, explaining the process you’re going through and your next steps. Doctors will be on the way to take the baby to the ER to make sure that it’s all safe and healthy.

”We are thrilled that women will have the option to safely drop off a newborn they can’t care for without the stigma attached to somebody knowing that they needed to do it,” said Registered Nurse Megan Wunderlin.

She says the mental stress of having a baby a mother can’t care for can be deadly.

“The number one killer for our postpartum moms that are non-Hispanic is mental health issues,” said Wunderlin. “It isn’t cardiovascular disease or coronary issues. It’s mental health. And nothing is more stressful than finding yourself with a newborn that you can’t take care of.”

While they hope the box never has to be used, they say the fact that it’s here will save lives.

”You hope it’s never used, but we’re very thankful that we have it,” said Reed. “You never know in life what people are going through and the struggles they’re dealing with every day. Although you or I may not be able to imagine ever having to use something like this or a mother having to use something like this. The truth is that it happens.”

