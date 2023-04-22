Boater injured in crash on Big Piney River in Texas County

NEAR LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A boater suffered moderate injuries in a crash on the Big Piney River in Texas County on Friday.

Troopers say, Darren Neal, 50, of Salem, Mo., is hospitalized from the injuries.

Investigators say Neal was traveling downstream near Licking when he lost control of his boat on a shoal and a sharp bend in the river. The boat struck a bluff and sank.

